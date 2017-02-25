

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a plane carrying 112 passengers went off the runway after landing at Pearson International Airport overnight.

The Air Canada flight from Halifax landed at Pearson shortly after midnight.

As the plane hit the ground, part of its landing gear veered onto a grassy area before returning to the runway, Air Canada said in a statement.

Reports from the scene indicate that the plane had some damage to its rear landing gear following the incident and was covered in mud.

“Our focus was our passengers that were quickly bused to the airport and met by and tended to by a team of Air Canada employees and managers. We have provided them with hotel accommodations and limousines for those wishing to head home,” Air Canada said in its statement issued early Saturday morning. “We are relieved that no injuries have been reported. Their luggage will be delivered once maintenance and the authorities have finished reviewing events.”

Though no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, passengers were reportedly held on the plane for about an hour.

One passenger, who spoke with CP24 after disembarking from the aircraft, said it was a traumatic experience.

“It was a lot of noise and a lot of bumping and we hit very, very hard and very rapidly,” one passenger told CP24. “The only instruction we got was ‘Stay seated, stay seated.’ That was it. It was very strange.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, Pearson International Airport said that the runway where the incident occurred has been closed to allow the Transportation Safety Board to complete their investigation.

The airport said that no flight delays or cancellations are expected as a result of the closure.