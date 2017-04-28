After the Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff dreams were dashed last week the team is starting from scratch, but it has nothing to do with the ice.

The Maple Leafs unfollowed thousands of people on Twitter Friday, in what some fans perceived as “[starting] back at one.” 

The team is now following just one person – the lone survivor, Maple Leafs’ president Brendan Shanahan. 

Leafs Nation fans were quick to respond by asking the team why they had been unfollowed. 

 

 

 

 

Instead, the team has created a second Twitter account -- @TMLTalk_Leafs -- for alleged fan interaction. It is now following nearly 700 people.

A post on the new account says it will allow the team to "interact with the fans more efficiently."