

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





After the Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff dreams were dashed last week the team is starting from scratch, but it has nothing to do with the ice.

The Maple Leafs unfollowed thousands of people on Twitter Friday, in what some fans perceived as “[starting] back at one.”

The team is now following just one person – the lone survivor, Maple Leafs’ president Brendan Shanahan.

Leafs Nation fans were quick to respond by asking the team why they had been unfollowed.

Why did @MapleLeafs unfollow everyone? When they followed me on my 14th birthday, it was the best day ever! But now the memory is lost... — Ainsley (@Ainsley117) April 29, 2017

Classy move @MapleLeafs You're soon gonna lose followers too. — Eric Gold ™ (@ericgold1) April 29, 2017

@MapleLeafs my son has been crying for nearly eight hours since you unfollowed him. Wtf is your problem? I'm rooting for the Penguins now. — Sloppy Joe (@Armando07290988) April 29, 2017

Hey @MapleLeafs We get you're a playoff team now. That doesn't mean you should unfollow everyone that that stood by you till then #TMLtalk — #BringBackBowen (@LeafsGuyCarlo) April 28, 2017

Dear @MapleLeafs I've been a #Leafs fan since 1972. You've followed my Twitter account for 10 years.Why did you unfollow me & everyone else — The Canadian Redneck (@ScotianOaks) April 28, 2017

Instead, the team has created a second Twitter account -- @TMLTalk_Leafs -- for alleged fan interaction. It is now following nearly 700 people.

A post on the new account says it will allow the team to "interact with the fans more efficiently."