Man, woman injured in attempted robbery in Vaughan
Police respond to a robbery at an address on Broda Drive in Vaughan Sunday April 30, 2017. (John Hanley /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 10:56PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 10:58PM EDT
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after being injured in an attempted robbery at a home in the Kleinburg area in Vaughan.
Police were called to an address on Broda Drive, in the area of Highway 27 and Major MacKenzie Drive West, at around 8:30 p.m.
Police said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and a man with unspecified injuries from fighting a suspected burglar.
Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The lone suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.
