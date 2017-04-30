

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after being injured in an attempted robbery at a home in the Kleinburg area in Vaughan.

Police were called to an address on Broda Drive, in the area of Highway 27 and Major MacKenzie Drive West, at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and a man with unspecified injuries from fighting a suspected burglar.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The lone suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.