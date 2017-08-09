

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Firefighters say a man has been taken to hospital after an apparent house explosion in Caledon, Ont.

Fire officials say emergency crews were called Wednesday afternoon to a home in the community of Bolton and found it fully engulfed in flames.

Paramedics say a man at the scene suffered burns but was conscious and alert.

Fire officials say it's not yet known what caused the blast.

The fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate along with provincial police.