

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A man in an Angry Birds costume walking through downtown Toronto beat up a passerby who made a comment about his attire.

An American man told police that he was walking with friends on Queen Street West, near Peter Street, at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct 30. when they were approached by a man wearing an Angry Birds costume.

The man said he made some sort of comment about the costume which prompted the man in the costume to attack the 24-year-old tourist and throw him to the ground.

Police allege the man in the Angry Birds costume repeatedly punched and kicked the victim while he was on the ground, causing him serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said Monday the victim is still recovering from his injuries in the U.S. and will likely remain in recovery for some time.

Investigators were initially hopeful that surveillance camera footage from the area would lead them to a suspect but said they have yet to identify anyone.

Now, they’re hoping someone remembers being at a Halloween party where they saw a person in an Angry Birds costume and come forward with information.

The suspect is described as standing approximately five-foot-ten to six-feet in height.

Investigators also said that several people were in the area at the time of the assault and are urging anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the incident to call them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 416-222-TIPS (8477).