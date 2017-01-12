Featured
Man charged after driving vehicle with just three tires
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:27AM EST
A 23-year-old is facing charges after police allege he drove his vehicle on three tires, causing damage to roadways in Ajax.
Police in Durham said they received five complaints about a motorist driving a vehicle with its front tire and rim missing near Harwood Avenue and Bayly Street on Jan 11.
The vehicle, a 2011 model Toyota, scratched the pavement as it travelled and caused damage to both the roadway and a local resident’s driveway.
Officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle as it left a fast-food restaurant in the area, pulled it over and arrested the driver without incident.
Police allegedly found a small quantity of marijuana and a bong upon searching the vehicle.
They are also accusing the driver of not having insurance.
A suspect identified as Kamden Johnson-Holder, of Ajax, has been charged with mischief under $5000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to comply with recognizance order, possession of marijuana and five other provincial offences.
He was to remain in custody until his bail hearing.
