

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke last weekend.

Police responded to a call for a personal injury collision on an underpass near Kipling Avenue and New Toronto Street on Feb. 18 at around 12:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a man was driving southbound on Kipling Avenue approaching New Toronto Street in a 2007 GMC pick-up truck when he lost control of the vehicle.

At the time of the crash, the male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Another victim was taken to hospital after the crash with minor injuries.

Police said the reason for the driver losing control of the vehicle is not yet known.