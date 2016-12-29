

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after losing control of a vehicle and flipping it in Courtice on Thursday.

According to Durham Regional Police, the vehicle hit a snowbank, spun 360 degrees and flipped over at approximately 12:13 a.m.

Officers say they saw a gray Honda Civic travelling north on Courtice Road and then turning west onto Highway 2. The vehicle then suddenly accelerated westbound and sped up, causing the officers to lose sight of it.

The vehicle then lost control on Highway 2 west of Trulls Road and skidded backwards into the front yards of residences, just missing two trees.

The driver, Zachery Jackson of Clarington, was taken into custody and was not injured. There was a passenger in the vehicle, who received minor injuries.

Jackson has been charged with impaired operation of a motor-vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, street racing, driving while under suspension, and driving with a blood alcohol level of over zero as a young driver.

He was released on a promise to appear in court. His court date has not yet been set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Birmingham of East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1687 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).