

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Don’t have time to grocery shop? There’s an app for that.

Loblaw announced on Wednesday that it’s partnering with the e-commerce personal shopping service Instacart to offer “time starved” customers the option to buy groceries online through an application.

The senior director of Loblaw digital marketing told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that launching this delivery service is meant to respond to customer demand.

“We’re constantly looking at customers’ needs and offering up new services and products to meet those needs,” said Steinberg said.

The application will be offered across the GTA at Loblaw, Real Canadian Superstore and T&T Supermarkets locations.

The home delivery service is in addition to Loblaw’s current Click and Collect option, which allows customers to buy groceries online and pick it up in the store.

Customers can download the Instacart app, choose their groceries they need and have them delivered to their home within the hour at a cost. There is a $3.99 delivery charge with a 7.5 per cent service charge.

Instacart is offered in more than 175 cities in the United States, but this is its first foray onto Canadian soil.

Grocers such as Amazon, Metro and Wal-Mart have already launched grocery delivery services in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

Parent company to many grocery store chains Empire and Longo’s-owned Grocery Gateway also offer online shopping with either delivery, in-store pickup or both.

Loblaws plans a larger roll out of the service in summer 2018.