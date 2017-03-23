

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man has been pronounced dead after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan overnight.

The victim was travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 7 just west of Jane Street at around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed his vehicle into a pole.

The victim was unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.

It remains unclear where the shooting actually took place but police say that the victim’s car had multiple bullet holes in it.

Police say that the homicide unit has now taken over the investigation into the shooting.

Meanwhile, Highway 7 is closed between Jane Street and Highway 400 as police investigate.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.