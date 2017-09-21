

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Glass has once again fallen from the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville.

Toronto Fire says they received reports of glass falling from the 19th floor of the hotel.

Crews on the scene found a substantial amount of glass in the area caused by a double pane of glass and outer pane of the glass being broken.

Building engineers on are site and Toronto Fire closed Yorkville Avenue from Bay Street to east of Yonge Street. The road reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

This isn’t the first time glass has fallen from the luxury hotel and condo. Glass fell from the Four Seasons in May at Bay and Scollard streets. Falling glass from the hotel also caused the area to shut down in February and June of 2016.