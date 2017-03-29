

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Freezing rain that could develop into snow is expected across the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, ending March on a “wintry note,” according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas, warning of rain mixed with snow Thursday afternoon.

The weather statement covers areas to the east, north and west of the city, including Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions. Snowfall warnings are also in effect for areas further west, including Hamilton.

The forecast calls for between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow to the north, in the areas of Barrie and Simcoe County by the time the snowfall ends Friday.

Environment Canada says Toronto will receive mostly rain tomorrow, but warns of “hazardous conditions.”

“Travel may become hazardous in areas which receive freezing rain or snowfall Thursday night,” the statement said.

Thursday’s forecast high is 3 C.

Wet conditions are expected to stick around on Friday, with heavy rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for between 25 and 40 millimeters of rain to fall by Friday evening.

A high of 4 C is expected.

Temperatures will warm up from there, just in time for the weekend.

The federal weather agency is calling for a high of 6 C on Saturday and a high of 11 C on Sunday.