

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Richmond Hill school bus driver who was fired after offering a teenage girl a modeling opportunity was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly showed up at her home.

The 14-year-old girl told York Regional Police that on June 27 her school bus driver asked for her personal information, including her phone number, saying he owned a business and wanted her to be a model for him.

The girl told police that she gave the driver a fake phone number before fleeing.

Police say the driver was fired as a result of the encounter.

About a month later, the teen told police that she had received two phone calls at her home from who she believed to be the school bus driver. She said the calls made her feel unsafe.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the girl’s home after she spotted the bus driver standing by a mailbox outside, waiting for her to get off the school bus.

The teen said the man had been waiting for her by the mailbox a week earlier, as well.

A suspect identified as Ren “Jonathon” Zhang, 52, has been charged with one count of criminal harassment.

Police say Zhang was a contracted school bus driver who worked between December of 2015 and June of 2017.

Investigators have released his photo because they are trying to ensure that there are no further victims and urge anyone who recognizes the man in the photo provided by police to call them or Crime Stoppers.