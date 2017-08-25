

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Public health officials say a Toronto resident has tested positive for West Nile virus, the first confirmed case in the city this year.

Officials would not say where in the city the infection is believed to have occurred.

"The risk of becoming ill from West Nile virus is low, however, now is a good time to remind residents to take the proper precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to minimize the risk of West Nile virus," Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Toronto's Acting Medical Officer of Health, said in a news release issued Friday.

Officials say people venturing outdoors should wear light-coloured clothing, long sleeves and pants, and use insect repellant containing DEET or icaridin.

Property owners should drain all pools of standing water on their property.

Symptoms from West Nile surface between two and 15 days after infection and can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Last year, 19 people in the city contracted West Nile Virus and 38 mosquito pools tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, a group of Brock University researchers said conditions this year could lead to an “epidemic” of several hundred West Nile virus cases.