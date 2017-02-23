

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the financial district.

Police were called to the scene near Bay and Adelaide streets at around noon on Thursday.

Speaking with CP24, police said that the pedestrian was struck then possibly thrown into a pole or a light standard.

Although it is not confirmed, police said they believe the victim is in her 60s.

Police said as they complete a full reconstruction of the accident and a thorough investigation the roads in the area will remain closed for several hours.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24. “The reconstruction team is enroute and it will take some time for them to complete that part of the investigation.”