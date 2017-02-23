Featured
Female pedestrian struck in financial district
Police are investigating the scene at Bay and Adelaide streets after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:29PM EST
A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the financial district.
Police were called to the scene near Bay and Adelaide streets at around noon on Thursday.
Speaking with CP24, police said that the pedestrian was struck then possibly thrown into a pole or a light standard.
Although it is not confirmed, police said they believe the victim is in her 60s.
Police said as they complete a full reconstruction of the accident and a thorough investigation the roads in the area will remain closed for several hours.
“We are still in the early stages of our investigation,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24. “The reconstruction team is enroute and it will take some time for them to complete that part of the investigation.”
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Anti-Islamophobia motion expected to pass Ontario legislature
- Tow truck removes SUV stuck inside TTC tunnel
- Ont. high school teachers reach tentative deal to extend contracts
- Police arrest man accused of forcing girl, 16, into Toronto sex trade
- Police make 18 arrests in cross-border drugs, guns investigation