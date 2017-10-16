

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after a female was shot dead early this morning in Hamilton.

It happened at a home on Barton Street near Sherman Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Police say the shooting appears to be “targeted” but have not provided any information about potential suspects.

A portion of Barton Street was shut down while police investigated but has since reopened.

Police say the case is the city’s seventh homicide for 2017.

Investigators are withholding the victim’s age and gender while they notify next of kin. More information is expected to be provided at a news conference this morning.