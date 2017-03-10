Featured
Extreme cold weather alert issued as Toronto braces for deep freeze
Stream rises from the street as a cyclist makes their way around in the below normal cold weather in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 13, 2015. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 8:32AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 10, 2017 9:23AM EST
A chilly weekend is ahead for Toronto.
The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Friday ahead of a dip in temperature this morning and overnight.
According to Environment Canada, the temperature is expected to drop to –9 C by this evening, though it could feel more like –11 C with the wind chill.
A 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day is also forecasted.
The weather will be similar for the weekend, with a high of -6 C on Saturday that will feel more like -16 C.
And it doesn’t let up there – Sunday will also see a high of -5 C with a wind chill value of -13 C.
For the new week ahead, Monday and Tuesday will both a 30 per cent chance of flurries with temperatures hovering between -4 C and -5 C.
A break from the frigid air won’t arrive until Wednesday, when the sunshine will return with a daytime high of 1 C.
Toronto Public Health issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is expected to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is expected to reach -20 C or colder.
During the alert, the city increase services for the homeless, including additional shelter beds and amplified overnight street outreach.
The city says those at most risk during the freezing weather include the homeless, people who work outdoors, people with pre-existing heart conditions or respiratory illness, the elderly and infants and young children.
During an extreme cold weather alert, the city advises residents to:
- Dress in layers, making sure your outer layer is windproof, and cover exposed skin.
- Wear a hat, warm mittens or gloves, and warm boots.
- Stay dry. Your risk of hypothermia is much greater if you are wet.
- Choose wool or synthetic fabrics for your clothes instead of cotton, because cotton stops keeping you warm once it gets wet.
- Seek shelter if you normally spend long periods outside. Depending on the wind chill, exposed skin can freeze in minutes.
- Drink warm fluids, other than alcohol.
- Warm up by taking regular breaks in heated buildings when enjoying winter activities outside.
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities, or limiting time outdoors, during colder temperatures, especially if it's windy.
- Heat your home to at least 21ºC if infants or elderly people are present.
- Call or visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties related to the weather.
