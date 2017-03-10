

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A chilly weekend is ahead for Toronto.

The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Friday ahead of a dip in temperature this morning and overnight.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature is expected to drop to –9 C by this evening, though it could feel more like –11 C with the wind chill.

A 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day is also forecasted.

The weather will be similar for the weekend, with a high of -6 C on Saturday that will feel more like -16 C.

And it doesn’t let up there – Sunday will also see a high of -5 C with a wind chill value of -13 C.

For the new week ahead, Monday and Tuesday will both a 30 per cent chance of flurries with temperatures hovering between -4 C and -5 C.

A break from the frigid air won’t arrive until Wednesday, when the sunshine will return with a daytime high of 1 C.

Toronto Public Health issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is expected to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is expected to reach -20 C or colder.

During the alert, the city increase services for the homeless, including additional shelter beds and amplified overnight street outreach.

The city says those at most risk during the freezing weather include the homeless, people who work outdoors, people with pre-existing heart conditions or respiratory illness, the elderly and infants and young children.

During an extreme cold weather alert, the city advises residents to: