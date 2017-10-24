

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





GO Transit says there will be delays on the Lakeshore East Line this morning after a fatality on the tracks.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed that the fatality occurred on the tracks west of Guildwood GO Station.

“This is two days in a row so this is very difficult for everyone- our staff, the emergency personnel,” she said.

“Someone’s family is going to be getting very, very bad news today and our hearts go out to all of those people.”

Service on the line was suspended for more than an hour on Tuesday morning and Stouffville trains were forced to make stops at the Danforth and Scarborough GO Stations to supplement service. The TTC protocol was also put in place to allow customers to transfer on to the TTC without an additional charge.

Extra buses were also brought in to help move passengers.

At around 7 a.m., Aikins said trains were given permission to slowly move through the area where the fatality was reported.

Aikins said it is unclear when train service will be back to normal.

“The police are doing their job right now… so we have to take the lead from them," she said.