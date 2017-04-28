

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A downtown grocery store that was evacuated due to a possible chemical leak in a nearby pool has been reopened.

Toronto police were called to Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard for a chemical hazard at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Shortly after, the Sobeys grocery store was evacuated after callers told police there was a chemical-like smell in the area. As well, part of the floor above the Sobeys, where the pool is located, was evacuated.

According to officials, one person vomited and some people were complaining of burning eyes.

Toronto Paramedics said they arrived on scene to help evacuate and assess patients, but no one was taken to hospital.

Toronto Fire said crews investigated the issue on scene.

Police later posted on Twitter after 3 p.m. saying there was a “mechanical issue” with the pool and the Sobey’s was reopened.