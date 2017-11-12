

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The coroner and the Office of the Fire Marshal are on the scene of a fire at a home in Ajax this morning.

The fire broke out in the backyard of a house on Abraham Court, near Rossland Road East and Audley Road, at around 1:20 a.m.

A woman in her 80s was found dead at the home following the fire but police say they have not yet determined her cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Forensic Identification Services unit is also on scene this morning.

Police say they do not believe the fire is suspicious.