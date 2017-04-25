

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Airport Road, between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad, shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment though the severity of their injuries is not known.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

OPP say Airport Road is expected to be closed for several hours between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad while crews investigate.