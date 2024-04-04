Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault

A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.

The assault happened on Tuesday at Sherwood Secondary School, near Upper Gage Avenue and Mohawk Road East.

According to police, a victim had her face slapped by a hand covered in peanut butter. The suspect then fled the school.

“The victim is severely allergic to peanut butter and used her epi-pen but still suffered an allergic reaction and was transported to hospital,” Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said in a statement provided to CP24.

Police went on to say that a suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, and administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm.

The accused, whose identity cannot be revealed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been released on an undertaking.

“In order to protect the privacy of the minors involved, we will not be providing more information on the incident,” HPS said.