You can go to the Royal Ontario Museum for free this weekend

    The Royal Ontario Museum will be offering free admission to all exhibits this weekend in honour of its 110th anniversary.

    In a news release, the ROM said guests can access the entire museum for free on March 23 and March 24 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    No tickets are needed but the ROM noted that “due to the anticipated number of visitors” coupled with “building capacity limits,” longer than normal wait times for entry should be expected.

    All guests must enter through the Weston Entrance along Queen’s Park.

    “Included during this anniversary weekend is free admission to the special exhibitions Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery and Wildlife Photographer of the Year,” the news release read.

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

