Yorkdale mall closes early after fight breaks out
Shopping at Yorkdale mall was disrupted Saturday evening following an apparent fight between a group of people that resulted in the early closure of the North York establishment.
Toronto police said they responded to the mall in the area of Dufferin Street and Highway 401 shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of “people fighting.”
There were reports of the shoppers being locked inside stores while police responded to the situation.
Police said no one was injured in the incident. It is not known if any arrest has been made. No other details have been released, including the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the mall said, “There was a disturbance involving a group of people at Yorkdale.”
“Guest and employee safety is a priority and Yorkdale security and TPS worked together to investigate events. Yorkdale closed early while TPS remained onsite.”
