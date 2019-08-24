York police say that missing vulnerable woman has been found safe
Mi-Sun Jung, 69, is shown in this handout photo. (York Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 10:26AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:55AM EDT
York Regional Police say that a vulnerable woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon has been found.
Mi-Sun Jung, 69, was last seen leaving her residence in the Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street area at around 1:30 p.m.
In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that investigators are “growing increasingly concerned” for Jung’s well-being.
“A search and canvass is underway and investigators are asking residents living in the area to check their properties as she may have sought shelter under trees or in a shed to rest,” police said in the release.
Around 11:50 a.m., York Regional Police said that Jung had been found and “is safe.”