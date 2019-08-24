

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say that a vulnerable woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon has been found.

Mi-Sun Jung, 69, was last seen leaving her residence in the Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street area at around 1:30 p.m.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that investigators are “growing increasingly concerned” for Jung’s well-being.

“A search and canvass is underway and investigators are asking residents living in the area to check their properties as she may have sought shelter under trees or in a shed to rest,” police said in the release.

Around 11:50 a.m., York Regional Police said that Jung had been found and “is safe.”