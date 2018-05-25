

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police returned to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Friday morning and questioned drivers passing through the area as part of their ongoing investigation.

Police have said that they believe 20-year-old Daunte Thompson-Bruce was cycling southbound on Ninth Line near Bethesda Sideroad sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. A passerby did find Thompson-Bruce at the side of the road later that morning but he was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

On Friday, police were at the scene of the collision from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. as they stopped passing vehicles as part of a canvass for information.

"We are hoping that one of the people travelling along this route saw something, heard something or had dashcam footage that will help us move this investigation forward,” Det. Rich Gaudet told CP24.

Police have previously released a photo of a SuperCycle Hooligan mountain bike, similar to the one Dante was riding, in the hopes that someone may have remembered seeing him travelling along Ninth Line prior to the crash.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at this time, though.

Friday morning's canvass comes two days after Thompson-Bruce’s parents made a tearful plea to the driver who struck their son to turn themselves in.

“Dante was alive and breathing but couldn’t help himself. He couldn’t help himself but he could have been helped. To the motorist: how could you leave him to die?” Dante’s mother, Felicia Thompson, told reporters at the time. “This is the greatest fear any parent could know. Your baby you nurtured through life, your baby you had dreams and aspirations for is now hurt, alone and not knowing whether he would ever see his mom and dad, his two younger brothers and his sister again.”