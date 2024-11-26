TORONTO
Toronto

Worker rushed to trauma centre after industrial accident downtown

One worker has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment after an industrial accident downtown.

It happened at a construction site near Queen’s Quay and Lower Jarvis Street.

Paramedics told CP24 that a worker, believed to be a man in his 20s, was injured when a wall fell on his lower extremities.

He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment in stable condition.  

