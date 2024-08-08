Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
The amusement park announced the launch of its new AlpenFury ride on Thursday in a news release.
“AlpenFury is going to be a very unique ride because for a launch coaster it’s going to be the longest, fastest and tallest in Canada,” Grace Peacock, the park's communications director, told CP24 on Thursday.
“This is just going to be a wild ride. People are going to be able to see it from all areas of the park. It spans almost all the way to front gate and back.”
The roller coaster is expected to feature two launches, one that propels guests into the depths of Wonder Mountain, and a second that will blast riders 50 metres high out the top.
Riders will then race along 1,000 metres of track, twisting and flipping through nine inversions, the news release stated, adding that the number of inversions are the most in North America for a launch coaster.
“Top speed is going to 115 kilometres an hour, so you are going to be holding on very tight,” Peacock said.
The entire project will take 14 months to complete.
