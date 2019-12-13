TORONTO -- A woman who allegedly stole a dog from another woman who was unconscious and suffering a medical episode on the TTC nearly two months ago is wanted by police.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 27 after officers were called to Kipling subway station for a medical emergency.

According to police, the 45-year-old victim entered the subway with her dog named Charlie before she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious.

When the victim awoke, she realized that her dog had been taken from her, police said.

In a news release issued Friday, police appealed to the public for help in locating Charlie and identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as standing between five-foot-two and five-foot-five inches tall, with a slim build and long, light-brown hair worn in a ponytail.

At the time of the incident, police said she was wearing black aviator-style sunglasses, a purple jacket, blue jeans and black and white running shoes. She was also carrying two black backpacks and a black bag covered in white stars, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police directly at 416-808-1100 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously.