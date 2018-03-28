

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Officials say one woman is unaccounted for following a fire that destroyed a home in Pickering early this morning.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. on Echo Point Court, near Dixie and Glenanna roads.

Several firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

“We have three houses involved, two were fully involved pretty much on our arrival,” Pickering Fire Chief John Hagg told CP24 at the scene. “One of the houses where the fire originated, there is one occupant unaccounted for at this time.”

He added that crews have not yet had an opportunity to conduct a primary search of the home.

Neighbours say the occupant of the house where the fire started is a woman in her 60s.

One neighbour said when he woke up and looked outside, he first thought it was daytime because the flames were so bright.

“I came outside and there was 15-foot flames coming out of the house,” he said. “It was brutal.”

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined.

Another resident of the neighbourhood told CP24 that in the past, when he walked by the home where the fire started, he could see things piled up in the window.

Pickering Fire confirms that there were ongoing efforts to try to get the homeowner to clean up the property but did not say if they believe the condition of the home may have contributed to the fire.