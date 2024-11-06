Police ID driver of school bus who was wanted in Richmond Hill hit-and-run

Police say that they have identified the driver of a school bus who fled the scene after hitting an elderly woman in Richmond Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Yonge Street north of Silverwood Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Police say that when officers arrived on scene they located the woman with a head injury and determined that the school bus that stuck her had left the scene.

The woman was initially taken to a local hospital, however she was later transferred to a trauma centre where she remains in critical condition.

In an update on Wednesday morning, police said that investigators have since identified the driver of the school bus and are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward,” a news release issued by York Regional Police on Wednesday morning states.