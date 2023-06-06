Woman struck and killed by tow truck in downtown Toronto

Police say a woman was struck and killed by a tow truck in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Bloor Street and Mount Pleasant Road at 7:30 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services first told CP24 they were treating an adult female patient on scene for life-threatening injuries.

In an update, Toronto police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Sgt. Melissa Kulik said a tow truck driver was travelling on the ramp to Mount Pleasant Road when they struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Efforts are currently underway to notify the woman’s next of kin.

An investigation is underway after a tow truck struck and killed a pedestrian in downtown Toronto on June 6, 2023.

Although there is a stop sign at the intersection, it’s unclear at this time if any charges will be laid against the driver, Kulik said.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.