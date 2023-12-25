Woman stabbed early Monday morning in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Monday morning in downtown Toronto.

The incident happened near Dundas Street East and Parliament Street.

Toronto police were called to the area shortly after 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a female in her 20s with a stab wound.

She was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Her injuries are described as non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspect fled the scene. Police have not provided any descriptive details for them at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.