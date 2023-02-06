Woman shot inside her vehicle outside of Burlington gym

A woman was shot in the head while leaving the private lot of a gym in Burlington early Monday morning, police say.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight at the private lot of “The Playground Global,” a gym that hosts recreational basketball games.

The 20-year-old victim was leaving the private lot in her vehicle when multiple rounds were fired and one struck her in her head, police say.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police say the suspect is believed to have been standing outside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting before fleeing the scene northbound on Century Drive towards South Service Road in what appeared to be a light-coloured vehicle.

It is unknown why the victim and vehicle were targeted, say police.

Police are appealing to witnesses or any one with dashcam or footage of the area, including Appleby Line and Burloak Drive, to contact investigators.