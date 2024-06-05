'You should absolutely have a Plan B,' says TTC Board chair as strike deadline looms

As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Coun. Jamaal Myers said there had been "steady progress" at the bargaining table, pointing to the agreement reached between the TTC and ATU Local 113 this week to keep Wheel-Trans service running if the strike goes ahead.

"While we're confident that they're gonna get a deal, you should absolutely have a Plan B," Myers said.

"If you can, work from home. If you can't, you know, look at GO Transit or look at carpooling, so those are also options. That's the best that we can do but if you can work from home, my recommendation would be to work from home assuming that's okay with your employer."

In addition to riders, the councillor added that businesses should be making contingency plans in the event of a strike.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green previously stated that negotiations are expected to go "down to the wire" between the city and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, the union representing TTC operators, collectors, maintenance workers, station staff, and other frontline TTC staff.

Myers echoed those comments, citing previous negotiations with other unions that continued past the deadline.

"This is just the normal cadence of negotiating. We expect this to go right up until the deadline, maybe even a few hours past, but in the end, we expect we're gonna get there," the councillor said.

When asked about the city's contingency plans, Myers referred the question to the TTC. Green told CP24 Tuesday that the TTC will communicate any new information with members of the public as soon as possible.

ATU Local 113 President Marvin Alfred said earlier this week while the two sides remain at the bargaining table, not enough progress has been made to “avoid a strike.

The City of Toronto said it has contingency plans to ensure that city services continue to operate amid the potential strike.

It noted that employees who are required to be on-site “are expected to plan accordingly and to report to work on time.”

“Picketing activity should not disrupt City of Toronto operations. Employees who are able to perform their roles remotely can do so in the event of a TTC labour disruption so long as in-person work is not required,” the city said in a statement to CP24 on Wednesday.

Uber says it can't fill the 'massive gap'

In anticipation of a strike, which would bring the city’s subway system, streetcars, and buses to a grinding halt, taxi and ride-sharing companies say they are bracing for a huge uptick in demand.

In a statement to CP24 on Wednesday, Uber called public transit a “critical part of the transportation mix” and urged both sides to reach a deal in order to avoid “the widespread disruption a strike would bring.”

“It is not reasonable to expect Uber to fill in the massive gap left by a transit strike,” the company’s statement read.

Uber said in the event of labour action, the company plans to offer incentives to drivers to increase the availability of trips, and will recommend riders try the “group ride” feature to increase carpool trips.

Uber said when the City of Vancouver experienced a transit strike in January, additional incentives for drivers led to a 70 per cent boost in the number of active drivers during a one-hour period during rush hour one morning.

The company said while surge pricing will still be in effect, they plan to put a “cap” on surge fares.

“Surge is a multiplier on the fare. If there is a strike, we would put a cap on the multiplier,” Uber said.

“It’s a multiplier because every trip request is different. Pricing is dependent on many factors including how far the trip is, the time it takes to get there, traffic, the product selected, how many drivers were on the road at that exact time in that area, and how many riders were requesting trips at that exact time, etc.”

'We will do our best'

Beck Taxi told CP24 on Wednesday that it will be operating at “full capacity” in the event of a transit strike on Friday.

“We will try our best to maintain service levels but we won’t be able to guarantee wait times,” a spokesperson told CP24.

They noted that while the city has given the company “the ability to surcharge,” it has “committed to not using that practice.”

“We will do our best to support TTC users as we see ourselves as complimentary to a healthy transit system and will be there when things are interrupted as we always are,” the statement continued.

The union has promised that Wheel-Trans service will continue even if workers walk off the job on Friday.

“We recognize the importance of the Wheel-Trans service to riders who are dependent on this important transportation service to get to and from their needs, including medical care, and therefore as an act of good faith, our members will continue to operate full Wheel-Trans services in the event of a strike/lockout,” a written statement from the union read.

Commuters look for alternatives

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, some commuters said they would have no choice but to rely on an Uber driver or a taxi in order to get to work if TTC employees go on strike.

Some said they would try to take a GO train or the UP Express, which would also be a more costly option.

Others simply said they couldn't get to their jobs if there is a full TTC shutdown.

“I wouldn’t be able to go to work,” one woman said when asked about the impact on her family. “We would lose a lot of money.”

CP24 has reached out to Metrolinx to see what contingency plans are in place if TTC workers strike on Friday but has not yet received a response from the provincial transit agency.

Chloe Tangpongprush, a spokesperson for transit advocacy group TTCriders, said the idea of a transit strike is still setting in for many commuters.

“It is definitely very, very concerning for a lot of transit riders all across Toronto,” Tangpongprush told CP24 on Wednesday.

“There is just no replacement for the TTC so it is going to be very difficult.”

Tangpongprush said there are some alternatives people could try if the TTC is no longer an option.

“There are alternative transportation options that you could consider so whether that’s carpooling with friends and family, or cycling, trying out Bike Share Toronto, or getting a taxi for example,” Tangpongprush said. “You might just have to reschedule or cancel your plans.”

Paul Calandra, Ontario’s minister of housing and municipal affairs and government house leader, sidestepped questions about possible back-to-work legislation.

“Like all of you, I’m listening to what the chair of the TTC has been saying. He seems very optimistic that they’ll come to an agreement," Calandra said. "So until I hear otherwise, I’m going to listen to his words and hope that they come to agreements."

With files from CP24's Courtney Heels