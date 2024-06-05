'Engine issue' forces Air Canada flight to return to Pearson airport after takeoff

A Paris-bound Air Canada flight carrying nearly 400 passengers experienced an “engine issue” shortly after taking off Wednesday night, forcing the plane to return to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In a statement to CP24, Air Canada confirmed the incident involving flight AC872.

“After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own,” the airline said. “The aircraft will be taken out of service for further evaluation by our maintenance and engineering professionals.”

Air Canada said the Boeing 777 aircraft had 389 passengers on board.

“Passengers will be accommodated on another aircraft departing Toronto later tonight,” the airline added.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed to CP24 that the plane landed safely and was met by the fire department.

According to flight tracking service FlightAware, the plane left the gate at 8:46 p.m. and landed at Pearson Airport at 9:50 p.m.