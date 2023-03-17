Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
At first, Quebec woman Patricia Lapetite thought she saw a big dog in a fenced-in yard, but as she strolled by with her speckled dog in the dark, she started to see the animal more clearly.
A lion behind a fence at Jungle Cat World in Clarington, Ont. as seen in a video posted to social media on March 8 (Patlapetite). “I saw the lion in a yard about 30 feet from the road,” she told CTV News Toronto.
Her dog Abby began barking as the two animals bolted parallel to one another, separated by a snowbank and a fence, as seen in a video Lapetite posted on social media on March 8.
Lapetite later learned she had stumbled upon Jungle Cat World, what animal rights experts call a roadside zoo, located in Clarington, Ont., about 100 km east of downtown Toronto.
Lions, tigers, jaguars, hyenas and leopards live at the wildlife centre, which has been open since 1983, according to its website. The park also offers a safari getaway where visitors can “fall asleep to the roar of the lions and howling of the wolves” at an on-site bed-and-breakfast.
The lion’s enclosure is perched next to Concession Road across the street from a gas station and local restaurant, and down the road from residential houses. CTV News Toronto visited the area on Monday and could see the lion in its enclosure from the road.
Lapetite’s video, which now has 3,000 shares on Facebook and more than 5,000 likes on TikTok, has sparked a lively conversation circling the question – why is a lion living along a public road, within walking distance from local businesses and residential households?
A Google map view of Jungle Cat World's location in Clarington, Ont.“Is that even legal? I never knew (you) could possess any type of exotic animal like that … with all the houses around it,” one person commented on Facebook. “I know I wouldn’t wanna be living in that area.”
Another person posted, “Not sure, but I think the fence is not really useful. It's still a feline that jumps very well.”
On Monday, Animal Welfare Services said they inspected Jungle Cat World in response to a complaint regarding the lion. Solicitor general spokesperson Brent Ross told CTV News Toronto at the time of inspection, all the lions were in their enclosures and there was “no threat to public safety.”
But from the point of view of Michèle Hamers, World Animal Protection’s wildlife campaign manager, the lion’s enclosure is “completely inadequate.”
“Lions can jump as high as 12 feet, which is why professional zoo standards recommend keeping lions behind fences at least 15 feet high,” she told CTV News Toronto.
Beyond height, Hamers said the fence should have an overhang at the top to prevent the animal from climbing out.
Jungle Cat World did not respond to CTV News Toronto’s repeated requests for comment on the Quebec woman’s encounter and the lion enclosure.
This is the second time in three years that World Animal Protection has raised concerns about Jungle Cat World.
In 2019, the wildlife park made headlines for offering close-up photo opportunities with tiger cubs, wolves and other wild animals. Less than a decade earlier, a two-year-old wolf named Shadow escaped from a double-fenced enclosure at Jungle Cat World and was fatally shot by a local resident.
In a complaint report, penned by World Animal Protection and submitted to Provincial Animal Welfare Services in September, the group claimed the facility was not in adherence with numerous provisions in the Ontario Regulation 444/19 Standards of Care and Administrative Requirements.
One of the issues flagged by the group was “poor design and construction of enclosures," which could lead to escapes and inappropriate interaction with people, according to the complaint.
“It’s a very strong reminder of how broken Ontario’s animal legislation is,” Hamers said in reference to the situation with the lion.
Ontario is the last jurisdiction in Canada that has not regulated the ownership of exotic animals. Instead, each municipality is responsible for outlining their own rules.
“We are calling on the government of Ontario to get serious about taking control of this issue instead of downloading the responsibility onto municipalities and for the proper authorities to investigate this thoroughly,” Hamers said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Mexican president says lack of hugs caused U.S. fentanyl crisis
Mexico's president said Friday that U.S. families were to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don't hug their kids enough.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
London
-
Mystery surrounds why and how a man fell seven stories from a Sarnia apartment building
A resident of nine-storey apartment building in Sarnia said he remains “traumatized” three days after a man fell from a seventh floor balcony. On Friday, Sarnia police confirmed the fall. However, they still do not know if the drop caused the man’s death or how he went over a balcony.
-
Multi-agency investigation yields nearly $70K in illicit drugs
Five people are facing criminal charges after a multi-agency investigation throughout Grey Bruce yielded nearly $70,000 in illicit drugs.
-
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
Kitchener
-
Thousands of St. Patrick's Day partiers spill into the street in Waterloo
A street party has started on Marshall Street in Waterloo.
-
Bail hearing for woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas adjourned to Tuesday
Brantford police say they know of at least 10 doulas from across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Stratford and Sarnia, who have come forward as alleged victims.
-
Another crash involving WRPS vehicles this week: police
Waterloo regional police is reporting another crash involving Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
-
One sent to hospital following a disturbance on Elgin Street in Greater Sudbury
A disturbance that sent one man to hospital early Friday afternoon closed part of Sudbury’s downtown core for over an hour while police were investigating.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Teen driver clocked at 180 km/h on Hwy. 417
A teenager is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going 180 km/h on Highway 417 overnight.
Windsor
-
Nine replica firearms recovered after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police recovered nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
-
Windsor boxer calling for more support to help get to Olympics
A local boxer is calling on more financial support from Boxing Canada to help pay for basic expenses when training and competing on the world stage.
-
RIDE programs planned in Windsor this St. Patrick’s Day
Windsor police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on St. Patricks’ Day Friday.
Barrie
-
Brampton, Ont. woman charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
-
Suspended, impaired driver blows over 3x legal limit after wild ride in Barrie's south end
Police arrested a driver accused of blowing over three times the legal alcohol limit following reckless maneuvers, collisions and concerning behaviour in Barrie.
-
Kempenfest announces its biggest lineup yet for its 51st year
Kempenfest announced that Canadian singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane, rock band Finger Eleven and country artist Jade Eagleson will headline the festival from August 4 to 7.
Atlantic
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta premier expresses 'deepest sympathies' following deaths of Edmonton constables
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has again offered her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty.
-
2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts
The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.
Winnipeg
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
Patient's death during flight out of Manitoba investigated as 'potential critical incident'
The death of a patient during a flight out of the province for care is being investigated as a potential critical incident.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver hotel apologizes after staff denied Indigenous guest washroom access
A Vancouver hotel has apologized to the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres after staff at the Hyatt Regency blocked an Indigenous guest’s access to a bathroom, causing him to lose control of his bladder in public.
-
Teen suspect sought after stabbing at New Westminster park: police
Police are searching for a suspect after an altercation between youth led to a stabbing at a New Westminster park earlier this week.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal Chinatown stabbing: Vancouver police
A 30-year-old man from Surrey has been charged in the murder of Nikolai Sugak in Vancouver’s Chinatown last month.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Shelter in place order ends for Smoky Lake after report of male with a weapon
A shelter in place order for Smoky Lake has been lifted.