TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman severely hurt after Etobicoke collision: paramedics

    A female pedestrian in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday night, paramedics say.
    A female pedestrian in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday night, paramedics say.

    It happened in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

    Paramedics said they rushed the woman to a trauma centre to be treated for a severe head injury.

    Police said the driver remained at the scene.

