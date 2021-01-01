TORONTO -- A woman in her 20s is in serious condition in hospital after she was shot on the grounds of Exhibition Place on Friday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Princes’ Boulevard and Newfoundland Road at 6:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A large group of officers conducted a search of Exhibition Place, but investigators have not released any suspect information.

A white sedan was seen on the roadway, with two bullet holes in its driver's side window.

It’s the third violent incident to take place in the city in a seven hour span since the New Year began.