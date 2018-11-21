

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A hit-and-run collision in the Scarborough Junction on Wednesday night has left a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth and Kennedy roads just before 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The female pedestrian was taken from the scene to a hospital by Toronto paramedics to be treated for her injuries.

Officers said the driver involved fled the scene in the vehicle following the crash but no descriptions have been provided.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.