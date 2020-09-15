TORONTO -- A woman has been rushed to hospital following a drive-by shooting in North York.

Area residents reported hearing multiple shots ring out in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue Tuesday night, Toronto police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman from the area with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said several bullet holes were found in a car in the area, along with several shell casings.

There is no information so far about suspects.

There is a large police presence in the area as police investigate and a number of area roads are being shut down.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.