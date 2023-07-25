Woman seriously injured by large fallen branch at Trinity Bellwoods

A woman was seriously injured by a large branch that fell at Trinity Bellwoods Park in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 60s was transported to hospital by emergency run at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Yellow police tape is seen at Trinity Bellwoods on July 25, 2023.

An area of Trinity Bellwoods, located at Queen and Crawford streets, is now cordoned off and the city has been notified.

A day earlier, a severe thunderstorm crossed through Toronto moving southeast at 20 km/h.

