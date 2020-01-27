Woman seriously injured after being struck in Scarborough
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 6:53PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 27, 2020 8:07PM EST
TORONTO -- A female pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening.
Police said that the incident happened in the area of Morningside Avenue and Highway 401.
Toronto paramedics said that the woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Roads in the area have been closed as a result.
This is a developing story. More to come.