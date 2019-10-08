Woman seriously injured after being struck by car in downtown Toronto
Emergency crews attend the scene after a woman was struck by a vehicle near Bay and College streets on Oct. 8, 2019.
A woman has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred near Bay and College streets.
Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Polie say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.