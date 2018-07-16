

CTV News Toronto





Security camera photos have been released of two suspects accused of stealing a woman’s purse from a restaurant in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

The woman told police she was sitting at a table in a restaurant near York Street and Bremner Boulevard on Friday afternoon when she noticed that her purse was missing.

Police allege another woman, seated at an adjacent table, reached into the victim’s stroller, grabbed her bag and fled the eatery.

Later that same day, police say the suspect and another man attempted to use the woman’s credit cards at various stores in the city.

Along with some money and credit cards, the woman reported that a USB key holding “irreplaceable family photos” was inside the stolen purse.

Police have released a series of photos taken from a store’s security camera in an effort to identify the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a woman with dark hair and a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a yellow floral patterned dress, a white jacket, a black scarf and shoes with two white straps.

The second suspect is described as a man with short dark hair and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black shirt with a white design and an ‘X’ in the middle of the chest, black pants with a multi-coloured design on the leg and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.