TORONTO
Toronto

Woman rushed to hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide at North York home

A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday night after reportedly being exposed to carbon monoxide at a home in North York.

The incident happened at a residence on Gracefield Avenue, which is near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto fire told CP24 that they transferred one patient to the care of EMS.

Paramedics identified the victim as a woman in her 20s and described her injuries as “critical.”

Toronto police also attended the scene.

Acting Platoon Chief Doug Johnstone reminded everyone to make sure that not only their smoke detectors, but also CO2 detectors are working on all levels of their home.

