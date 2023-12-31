TORONTO
Toronto

Woman pronounced dead following Mississauga nightclub shooting

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting at a nightclub in Mississauga.

Police say they responded to the call for a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East. It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside the nightclub or in front of it.

When police arrived on scene, they located an adult woman in critical condition. She was rushed to a trauma centre, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police say there is no threat to public safety. Suspect information has not been released.

Eglinton Avenue East is closed between Dixie Road and Burgoyne Street while police are on scene.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News