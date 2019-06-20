

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Regent Park on Thursday.

At around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, a fire hydrant and a pole in the area of Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street East.

Toronto paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

“It appears that the woman was waiting to cross the street and she was struck by an eastbound travelling vehicle. That woman was pronounced here at the scene and was probably killed almost instantly,” said Sgt. Brett Moore.

A witness of the crash described the victim as a woman in her 30s wearing a pink hijab while speaking with CTV News Toronto at the scene.

“I saw that her chest was still moving and I called 911, by the time I was off the phone her chest had stopped moving,” Erica Russo said. “I said a prayer right then.”

Police have not identified the victim, but several people who identified themselves as friends told CTV News Toronto that she is a mother of three or four children. The friends also said that she lives near the scene of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash has been taken into police custody under suspicion of impaired driving.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.