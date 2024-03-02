TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in hospital after being stabbed inside Toronto east-end store

    Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A woman has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the city’s east end Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto police say they were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a woman stabbed inside a store.

    When officers arrived, they located the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a Black male suspect last seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, a light blue button-up shirt, dark pants, dark runners and a fedora.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News