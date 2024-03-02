Woman in hospital after being stabbed inside Toronto east-end store

A woman has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the city’s east end Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a woman stabbed inside a store.

When officers arrived, they located the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a Black male suspect last seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, a light blue button-up shirt, dark pants, dark runners and a fedora.