Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
“We have no idea if they were kidnapped to Gaza. We don't know,” Iris Haggai Liniado said.
Her parents, Judih Weinstein, 70, and Gad Haggai, 72, were on an early morning walk near Kibbutz Nir Oz, their home of nearly 30-years in southern Israel, on Oct. 7.
Just before dawn, Hamas – designated a terrorist organization by the Canadian government – fired rockets into Israel.
In a family WhatsApp group chat shortly after, Weinstein wrote to her kids, “We’re safe in the fields. Rockets are overhead. We see hundreds of them.”
She sent a video of rockets, reviewed by CTV News, heard raging in the sky above the field to another group chat with fellow English teachers near 7 a.m.
“You could hear the gunshots in the distance and the incoming rocket alerts and this is apparently the last recording of their voices their children have of them,” Adele Reamer, a neighbour and member in the group chat, said.
Then, silence.
Haggai Liniado, who lives in Singapore with her husband and three children, began to panic, calling anyone she could contact.
The only inch of information she got about her parents was from the kibbutz paramedics. They said her mother called for help, saying she’d been shot and her husband was badly wounded.
That was the last communication from her mother.
Judih Weinstein and her husband Gad Haggai in a photo at Bayview Village Park in Toronto (Supplied). “When I tell you this, it’s hard for me to even grasp that this is real. I feel like I am talking and it's a script in a movie,” Haggai Liniado said.
Since then, she has spoken to every authority in Israel, Canada and the United States, where her mother was born. Haggai Liniado said she has exhausted her search.
“I’m trying not to cry. I can’t believe this is reality,” she said.
Global Affairs Canada told CTV News Toronto it is aware of three Canadian deaths and four other Canadians reported missing in a statement on Friday night.
Canadian Judith Weinstein Haggai, a retired English teacher, was on a dawn walk with her Israeli husband Gad last Saturday when the couple received a red alert on their phones. The red alert came from the Israeli government warning residents to barricade themselves in their safe rooms. She has been missing ever since. (SUBMITTED)Speaking in Jordan on Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said she would not disclose missing Canadians’ names. “All four families have themselves identified (loved ones),” Joly said.
President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York Robert R. Kovach confirmed Weinstein and her husband have been missing since the attack. “We are heartbroken. We pray for their safety,” he said.
'KINDEST PEOPLE'
Weinstein and Haggai have lived on Kibbutz Nir Oz in the southern Israel desert since 1995, both heavily into mindfulness, plant-based diets and daily morning walks.
Weinstein was born in the United States and her family moved to Toronto when she was three years old. When Weinstein was around 20 years old, she travelled to Greece and landed in Haggai’s kibbutz in Israel.
Since teaching together in the early 1980s, Raemer said she has been friends with Weinstein, who heavily believes in the value of mindfulness in the classroom, especially for kids living in areas of Israel who face trauma and violence.
On Weinstein’s personal website, which describes her as a meditator for over 40 years, working in education and therapy, she writes, “Together reinforcing the idea that we can disengage from all past concerns, detach from future worries and simply allow ourselves to rest in the present moment.”
“Judih is one of the funniest people, the kindest people,” Raemer said. “That smile that you see on her face, that just says it all.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Joly says four Canadians killed, three still missing following Hamas attacks
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Saturday that four Canadians have been killed and three are still missing as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. The four Canadians were all killed following Hamas' attacks on Israel last weekend.
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
-
Liberals defend English-language universities in Quebec
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) lashed out on Saturday at the CAQ government's decision to substantially increase tuition fees for new non-Quebec students enrolling in English-language universities.
-
OKC Thunder forward Lu Dort partners to refurb hometown Montreal North park court
Oklahoma City Thunder forward and proud Montreal Norther Luguenz (Lu) Dort is partnering with several organization to refurbish a basketball court in his home borough.
London
-
Elevator service restored at London apartment building
The owner of an 11-storey apartment building, which was without elevator service for more than a week leaving some residents stuck in their units, says some impacted residents may receive compensation.
-
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
-
New Fanshawe mentorship program to support women in trades
Fanshawe College is launching a mentorship program that aims to support women in their pursuit of a career in the skilled trades.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
-
Guelph police looking for missing man
Guelph police are concerned for the well-being of a missing man.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Ottawa
-
'The children of Gaza are crying for help': Ottawa woman loses family in Israel-Hamas war
An Ottawa woman says several members of her family were killed in Gaza during a strike by Israeli forces this week.
-
Ottawa Public Health contacting residents exposed to measles after Outaouais residents return from abroad
Ottawa Public Health says it is contacting Ottawa residents who were exposed to the measles after two cases were confirmed in residents of the Outaouais who returned to Canada from abroad.
-
16 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 16 attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween season.
Windsor
-
An infinite mortgage? Not so fast says federal regulator
A new mortgage phenomenon is popping up across the country and in Windsor-Essex that sees homeowners facing extended mortgage terms of 50, 60 or even 70 years.
-
Rainy weekend in Windsor-Essex
Be sure to have an umbrella handy Saturday as it’s expected to be the start of a rainy weekend in Windsor-Essex.
-
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Barrie
-
Firearm charges laid after takedown in Essa Township
An Essa Township man faces several firearm charges after a heavy police presence was spotted on 10th Line in Essa Thursday night.
-
Two people taken into custody after standoff at Midland apartment complex
Police say two people were taken into custody after a lengthy standoff outside a Midland apartment Complex Friday.
-
Ont. man guilty of sexually abusing step-daughter sentenced
A man guilty of sexually abusing his step-daughter is sentenced on Friday in a Barrie courtroom.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
Calgary
-
Alberta mountain towns work to coexist with bears through warnings and other actions
When Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno goes out for a run in her Alberta mountain town, she wears a vest holding a can of bear spray, makes noise and keeps an eye out for wildlife.
-
Brooks Bullies: Bandits blank Bobcats 8-0, winning seventh AJHL game in a row
The season is only a few weeks old, but Bandit goaltender Johnny Hicks already has three shutouts, after Brooks rubbed out the Lloydminster Bobcats 8-0 Friday night.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman who was in Israel when Hamas attacked shares her story
A Winnipeg woman who was in Israel with her son when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack says her heart aches for those who were not able to escape the country.
-
Grain elevator burns in St. Jean Baptiste
Residents near St. Jean Baptiste woke up to a dark column of smoke rising up into the fall sky Saturday morning.
-
Police searching for mystery Simcoe shooter
Winnipeg Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a shooting incident in the West End Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Emergency department at B.C. hospital closed for 3rd time in a week
For the third time in a week, Interior Health is warning of a "temporary service interruption" at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.
-
Clearbrook homeless camp shutting down, province issues evictions
People living in a highly visible homeless camp on provincially owned land next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford are being evicted.
-
Vancouver landlord must pay former tenants $21K for wrongful eviction, court says in upholding RTB ruling
A Vancouver landlord has lost her appeal of a ruling that ordered her to pay former tenants $21,600 as compensation for their wrongful eviction.
Edmonton
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
Alberta mountain towns work to coexist with bears through warnings and other actions
When Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno goes out for a run in her Alberta mountain town, she wears a vest holding a can of bear spray, makes noise and keeps an eye out for wildlife.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.